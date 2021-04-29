A massive recruitment effort is underway at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and San Manuel Casino, highlighted by the opening of its first ever off-site recruitment center at the Ontario Mills shopping center on April 30.
The recruitment center will help San Manuel fill thousands of permanent, full-time jobs as it prepares for a major casino and resort expansion.
The expansion that is currently underway includes a larger gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, a high-end dining venue, and new retail shops. Later this year, San Manuel will open its first on-site hotel, featuring 429 luxury rooms and suites, premium dining venues, and a best-in-class event venue.
A grand opening event for the 8,000-square-foot indoor San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills will be held April 30 – May 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Thereafter, the Recruitment Center will be open through October every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The grand opening will feature a 10,000 square foot tent located between the Sam Ash Music and Ulta Beauty parking areas immediately outside the building and will feature music by DJs from popular Southern California radio stations with games, prizes and more. Job seekers can learn about employment opportunities, network with San Manuel team members, and interview for jobs with many expected to receive on-the-spot job offers.
Thousands of jobs are immediately available and more will be added later in 2021.
The outdoor courtesy tent will be open Thursdays through Saturdays throughout May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.