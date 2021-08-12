San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will begin phase two of its expansion project with a three-day hospitality hiring event at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 14, 16 and 17.
The phase two expansion project focuses on what Forbes named one of the “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021” – a 17-floor resort with 432 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a relaxing pool deck with private cabanas, a full-service spa with exquisite amenities and a rooftop lounge.
This hospitality recruitment event is open to job seekers 18 years of age or older. The three-day event will focus on hotel, spa, retail, and hotel food and beverage roles that include positions as front desk associates, reservation agents, luxury retail sales associates, bellmen, concierge, massage and spa room specialists, estheticians, hotel housekeeping supervisors, room and turndown room attendants, in-room dining supervisors and attendants, and pool attendants. Housekeepers, cooks and chefs are also eligible for a $1,000 welcome bonus and perks.
Each of the three days will feature a "Cirque Du Luxury" hotel and spa experience for applicants and guests that bring to life the anticipated beauty salon, fitness, massage and skin care services the new resort will provide. Candidates can meet with hotel, spa and culinary leaders, interview, and have the chance for an on-the-spot job offer. Afterwards, they can participate in a scavenger hunt or "Housekeeping Olympics" for the chance to win prizes. Cirque du Luxury events will take place from noon to 2 p.m., with general recruiting happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com/hospitality.
