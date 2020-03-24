Sandwich shops in Fontana and elsewhere are hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that's why companies like Jimmy John's are trying to bring in customers with special offers.
Jimmy John's, owned by operated by local franchisee Atlas Inc., will be serving delivery, drive-thru, drive-up, and pickup orders until March 31, the company said.
"We encourage our guests to download the Jimmy John's app for easy ordering and additional order options," the company said.
There are no fees for delivery, and there is a 30 percent discount for health and medical workers.
Also, every day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., one free Little John will be offered per child with the purchase of an 8" classic or favorite sub. The child must be present and under 18.
