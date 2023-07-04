Raj Sangha has been named the new chair of the Board of Directors of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Sangha, the president of Dhindsa Group of Companies, became the chair for 2022-23 during the chamber’s Installation Gala on June 24.
Other officers include:
• Vice chair — Norm Siddiqui, Crown Technical Systems
• Board president — Phil Cothran, State Farm Insurance
• Treasurer — Daniel Reid, American Business Bank
• Secretary — Bill Hawkins, AMS Paving Inc.
• Past chair — Mike Arreguin, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc.
• Member — Ralph Thrasher, Utility Trailer Sales
The chamber’s directors are:
• Mansoor Ali, Guzman and Associates
• Ray Allard, Allard Engineering
• Aman Brar, South Star Logistics, Inc.
• Dr. Krupal Chhotu, Dental World
• Juan De La O, La Tapatia Mexican Grill
• Alexander de los Rios, Pallet Market, Inc.
• David Deon, Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing
• Luis Echeverria, Final Touch Construction
• Adrian Francoz, Zeta Sky
• Matt Klenske, Dalton Trucking, Inc.
• Amy Loera, Tio’s Mexican Restaurants
• Ken Lindt, Harbor Truck Bodies
• Travis Parke, California Recyclers
• Ken Rivers, Kaiser Permanente
• Mar Samayoa, So Cal Great Dane
• Idilio Sanchez, ABS Collision Center
• Todd Vigiletti, Stargazer Productions
• Tom Wemhoff, Manheim Southern California
Director emeritus:
• Bill Waddingham, Rotolo Chevrolet.
The Chamber holds many events throughout the year. For more information, call (909) 822-4433 or visit fontanachamber.org.
