There was a lot of holiday joy at Foothill Builders Mart - True Value in Fontana on Dec. 17.
The annual December celebration included more than 25 vendors at the parking lot of the store.
Hundreds of toys were collected so that Santa Claus could give them to children inside the store. Toys that were left over were then delivered to a local shelter.
Foothill Builders Mart is located at 15825 Foothill Boulevard. The phone number is (909) 829-2929.
