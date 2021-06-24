Schneider, a provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has been named one of America's "Best Employers for Diversity" as listed by Forbes.
"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition as one of the Best Employers for Diversity," said Angela Fish, senior vice president of Human Resources, Schneider. "Respect for all and celebrating our differences is essential to what we do at Schneider. We are committed to creating an inclusive future for all."
Schneider has a location in Fontana at 11251 Hemlock Avenue.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to recognize 500 companies based on a survey of 50,000 employees across the country. Respondents pinpointed the companies they identified as being most dedicated to diversity, equality, and inclusion. This year's list also boasts the most diverse boards, executive ranks, and proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
"Through our ongoing education and development programs, we strive to create an inclusive environment where associates feel safe, supported and empowered to share their creativity, experiences and ideas," said Fish. "We continue to foster a culture of respect, enhancing the abilities of our talented associates.
Fish said Schneider is committed to embracing and seeking out diversity that is inclusive of thought, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, experience and background.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com.
