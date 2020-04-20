Several stations in Fontana are selling gasoline at prices which are plunging close to the $2 level, according to GasBuddy.com.
The ARCO station at 7325 Sierra Avenue was selling gas for $2.11 per gallon on April 20, GasBuddy said.
Also, the cost was $2.13 at both Costco (where membership is required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway and Circle K at 16900 Foothill Boulevard, and it was $2.15 at ARCO at 8898 Sierra Avenue, Foothill Gas at 17312 Foothill Boulevard, and 76 at 8921 Sierra Avenue.
Gas prices in San Bernardino have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72/g on April 20, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 44.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 126.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said the national price average has dropped eight straight weeks.
"Truly unprecedented demand destruction has been dismantling expensive gas prices everywhere," said DeHaan.
With oil again at new multi-decade lows, there is still room for prices to fall nearly countrywide, and higher-priced states like California have the most room to decline, he said.
"With the wounds to the oil industry growing deeper, it's becoming more likely that even after most Americans return to work, there will be a hangover to the low prices that many motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of," he said.
