A local resident will be holding a sewing workshop in Fontana on Friday, Oct. 22.
Garland Demetrous, the owner of Couture Man Sewing, is encouraging interested persons to attend the open house, which will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway.
“Unlock your passion for fashion,” said Demetrous. “This workshop will cover the basics of sewing to prepare you for advanced projects, such as making pillows, clothes and much more.”
Demetrous is a master tailor with more than 10 years of experience in the field. He is partnering with the City of Fontana for this workshop.
For more information about the event, call (909) 349-6968.
