ShelterLogic Group, a global leader and innovator of outdoor shade, shelter, and lifestyle products, is using its Fontana warehouse location to offer area residents the opportunity to save up to $500 with every order by utilizing the pickup option for the first time ever.
Until Saturday, Nov. 26, customers who purchase select SOJAG, RIO, and Arrow items at ShelterLogic.com can choose to pick up the products at the company’s Fontana warehouse at 10681 Jasmine Street instead of using the shipment option, saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase.
In addition, customers can use the code SAVEBIG for up to 40 percent off gazebos that can be utilized year-round. Items in this exclusive sale include anything from outdoor gazebos to beach chairs.
“ShelterLogic Group has created thousands of jobs across the country and is thrilled to be a part of the Fontana community,” said Jen Carter, senior director of marketing at ShelterLogic Group. “As a thank you, we wanted to do something special by extending savings that only area residents can take advantage of. Inflation has impacted the budgets of so many families, and this is one small way for ShelterLogic to provide an exciting incentive to anyone living within driving distance of our Fontana warehouse.”
Items included in this exclusive sale will automatically show the pickup discount when the product is added to the cart. Residents who take advantage of this offer at ShelterLogic.com should wait for a call within one to two business days to schedule a pickup. ShelterLogic Group employees will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help with loading items into a customer’s vehicle. Customers should also be prepared with tie-downs for safe driving. For assistance, call 1-800-560-8383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.