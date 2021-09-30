Shannon Dicus, the new San Bernardino County sheriff, will be the guest speaker at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s next membership luncheon.
The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Dicus will be updating the Fontana business community on important upcoming department developments and local efforts.
The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
Persons interested in registering for this event can visit fontanachamber.org.
