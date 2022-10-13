Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will officially open its doors on Friday, Oct. 14 in Fontana.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays at 16918 South Highland Avenue, Suite 200.
Store owner Tim Smith said he can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s pink boxes.
“Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 70 career opportunities to Fontana locals,” Smith said.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.
Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with more than 500 locations.
