The Sizzler Restaurant in Fontana could not survive the coronavirus crisis and has permanently closed, the company confirmed on May 12.
The Fontana restaurant, located at 9680 Sierra Avenue, was a franchised location owned and operated by Forbco and W&J Higgins.
Sizzler, well-known for its steak, seafood, and salad bar, had been a fixture in Fontana for decades.
The restaurant was regularly used by members of service clubs in Fontana for their weekly meetings.
There are 270 Sizzler restaurants in the United States and some in foreign countries, according to Wikipedia.
As of May 12, no restaurants that were members of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce had permanently closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Chamber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.