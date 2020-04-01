Through the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Persons can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
As part of the CARES Act stimulus package, $350 billion was allocated to help small businesses keep workers employed, providing 100 percent federally guaranteed loans. The Paycheck Protection Program is available until Tuesday, June 30.
Below is a step-by-step guide to help businesses apply:
STEP 1: Determine your eligibility
You are eligible if you are:
----- A small business with fewer than 500 employees, or that otherwise meets the SBA size standards. The 500-employee threshold includes ALL employees: Full-Time, Part-Time, and any other status.
----- A non-profit organization categorized as a 501(c)(3) with fewer than 500 employees.
----- An individual who operates as a sole proprietor.
----- An individual who operates as an independent contractor.
----- An individual who is self-employed who regularly carries on any trade or business.
----- A tribal business concern that meets the SBA size standards.
A 501(c)(19) veteran's organization that meets the SBA size standards.
To review the SBA sizing guidelines, visit https://www.sba.gov/document/support--table-size-standards
STEP 2: Understand the details and loan forgiveness
The loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities (due to likely high subscription, at least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll). Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.
Loan payments will also be deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees.
This loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of .5 percent.
STEP 3: Apply through an existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, credit union, or Farm Credit System that is participating
Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program. Lenders may begin processing loan applications as soon as Friday, April 3.
For more information about the Paycheck Protection Program, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.