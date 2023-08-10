A small business pop-up event and a toy drive will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The event, which will feature more than 30 vendors, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foothill Builders Mart, 15825 Foothill Boulevard.
During the event, Socal Vendor Mall will be partnering with Foothill Builders Mart and hosting a toy drive.
Attendees are asked to bring and donate an unwrapped toy in order to celebrate the “Christmas spirit in August,” said Alicia Murillo, the founder of ESPI/Socal Vendor Mall.
The event will include food, music, hourly prize giveaways, activities for children, and appearances by members of the Ontario Clippers.
