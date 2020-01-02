With inclement weather and cold temperatures arriving, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) is offering energy saving ideas and appliance rebates to help customers keep their bills affordable this winter.
Temperatures in Southern California typically turn cooler in November and can remain cold through March. During cold weather, it is possible to use three to seven times more natural gas than in summer months as your home heater responds to your thermostat settings and your water heater works harder to keep water hot.
SoCalGas offers the following tips to help save on energy costs:
• Customers can save 10 to 15 percent on heating costs by lowering the temperature setting on their furnace three to five degrees.
• Have air ducts tested. Leaky ducts can cost customers anywhere from 10 to 30 percent in heating and cooling costs.
• Install caulking and weather-stripping around doors and windows. This can save about 10 to 15 percent in energy costs.
• Clean or replace furnace filters.
• Install a smart thermostat.
• Install an energy efficient furnace.
As a reminder, SoCalGas customers who purchase a qualifying smart thermostat model after Aug. 1, 2019 are eligible for a $50 rebate. Smart thermostats can learn your schedule and temperature preferences and adjust the temperature in your home accordingly. They also allow users to adjust home temperatures with a mobile app or computer and can even use local weather conditions to help control energy costs. Last winter, customers who enrolled in SoCalGas’ smart thermostat demand response program saved 62,000 therms of natural gas, which is enough energy to fuel 40 homes for an entire year or charge 42 million smartphones.
In addition to rebates for smart thermostats, SoCalGas also offers rebates on other household appliances such as washing machines and dryers, water heaters and furnaces. For more information on available rebates, visit: https://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/rebates-and-incentives/natural-gas-appliance-rebates
Over the last five years, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs delivered more than 180 million therms in energy savings for customers, enough natural gas usage for 403,000 households a year. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers more than $198 million in utility bill costs.
