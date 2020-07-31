An online group discussion on "Social Media Strategy" will be hosted by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
The discussion will be led by Thibaud Clement, the CEO and co-founder of Loomly, a marketing tool used to manage and schedule social posts.
Clement will provide information about a simple but effective way for business owners to develop their own social strategies, whether they are a start-up or thriving enterprise.
For more information, visit FontanaChamber.org or call (909) 822-4433.
