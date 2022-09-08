There are a couple of discouraging signs in a new survey on the local manufacturing economy, but the good news is that inflation is starting to recede, according to the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino.
This month’s Inland Empire Report on Business, released on Sept. 1, showed that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 49.0, a decline from last month’s 53.0, marking the first time in nearly two years that the index had dropped below the 50.0 baseline, said the report’s authors, Barbara Sirotnik and Lori Aldana.
But the authors said that there is no cause for concern — yet — since it would take three months of measurements below the 50 baseline to establish a new trend of decline in the manufacturing sector.
“On the other hand, we must note that there has been an overall downward trend in the PMI since this year’s high of 62.2 in March. Hopefully, this month’s figure is only a one-time drop below 50 rather than a continuation of that downward trend,” the authors said.
Sirotnik and Aldana said that one of the two key components of the PMI, the Production Index, is 48.3, down from last month’s 53.7, marking the first drop since January.
“It remains to be seen if this is part of an expected seasonal factor as is often experienced in August or September when holiday production has been completed,” the authors said.
The New Orders Index (the other key component of the PMI) dropped from last month’s 51.9 to 41.4 this month, indicating that new orders have also declined significantly, the report said.
Last month, Sirotnik and Aldana reported that the Employment Index had dropped below 50 to 44.4 after five months of continuous growth. This month’s figure (44.8) is virtually unchanged.
The one positive aspect of this report is the Commodity Price Index, which declined from 72.2 last month to 62.1 this month, reflecting a decrease in inflationary pressures.
“The last time we reported a figure that low was in August 2020, and the trend over time is definitely downward,” the authors said.
They said they are hoping that better overall news will be seen in next month’s Inland Empire report.
“After all, good signs abound at the national, state, and local levels: consumer sentiment nationwide has improved (based on the recent Michigan Consumer Sentiment index), unemployment is down, job openings are up, and inflationary pressures are easing,” they said.
