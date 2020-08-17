The coronavirus crisis has been devastating for many sit-down restaurants in Fontana.
Some of the restaurants have had to lay off employees because indoor dining has been curtailed. Others have been forced to shut down temporarily because they experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. Other eateries have even closed their doors for good.
However, some restaurants have been able to make the most of a bad situation by offering outdoor dining, which is permitted as long as social distancing and other state health guidelines are followed.
One of those participating establishments is Chili's Grill and Bar in northwestern Fontana, which kicked off its outdoor dining experience on Aug. 1 and had a great response, said the manager, Kara Gauthier.
"We're one of the busiest locations in California," she said. "We closed off part of our parking lot and put up covering and tables."
Gauthier said groups of guests are spaced at least six feet apart and don't need to wear face coverings. All of the servers wear face coverings and gloves.
The restaurant doesn't take reservations; it's first come, first seated. If all of the tables are taken, diners are put on a wait list. Many diners are continuing to stop by, despite the current heat wave.
"I didn't know how much I missed dining out, and sitting outside is even more special," said one diner.
Apparently, many people are enthused about the food provided by Chili's, because according to a recent study by TOP Data, Chili's is No. 2 on the list of California's Top 5 casual dining chains that have been visited during the pandemic.
Olive Garden (which has nearby locations in Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino) is No. 1 on TOP Data's California rankings. Denny's and IHOP (which have locations in Fontana) are Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (in Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino) is fifth.
(See the full report at: https://topagency.com/report/top-data-casual-dining-report/)
TOP Data indicated that since the difficulties caused by COVID-19 began in March, casual dining has seen 58 percent less traffic nationwide.
"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on everything from our work and school schedules to live sports and even the way we greet our friends and neighbors. Not surprisingly, this so-called new normal has also significantly altered American’s dining habits," the report said.
Fast food chains have also been impacted by the coronavirus, but to a lesser degree; they have experienced a 30 percent decrease in traffic, TOP Data said.
The top five fast food restaurants in California during the pandemic are: 1) McDonald's; 2) Taco Bell; 3) In-N-Out; 4) Subway; and 5) Panda Express. Not surprisingly, all of those eateries have locations in Fontana.
(See the full fast food report at: https://topagency.com/report/top-data-fast-food-report/)
