South Korea is one of San Bernardino County’s top trade partners.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman made an effort to strengthen those ties by hosting a roundtable luncheon recently with a team of South Korean diplomats, trade representatives, and business leaders, the county said in a news release.
Hagman used the occasion to announce plans for an international trade and investment mission to South Korea, which is scheduled for October.
South Korea is the fifth largest export destination for California, making it an important international partner for the county’s growing economy.
Attending the luncheon were Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles Kim Youngwan, Senior Trade Consultant for the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Derek Lee, and leadership from South Korean companies doing business in San Bernardino County, including Nongshim USA, Daesang Holdings California, Inc., Three Kings Public Affairs, and Sierra Home Healthcare Services in Fontana.
“We are especially honored to have Consul General Kim along with our longstanding business and trade partners join us here today,” Hagman said at the event. “We are eager to build upon our past foundation as well as explore new relationships, trade and investment opportunities.”
Some other major South Korean companies doing business in the county include LG Electronics, GCam, and State Pipe and Supply.
Nongshim USA General Manager Ray Adams spoke during the roundtable, sharing that the company, recognized as South Korea's largest instant noodle maker, had recently completed construction of its second U.S. factory, located in Rancho Cucamonga. He added that the new production line would produce 350 million packs of instant noodles, increasing its annual production capacity in the United States to 850 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.