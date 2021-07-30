Building Industry Association of Southern California will host the 15th annual Southern California Water Conference on Friday, Aug. 13.
The conference provides a forum in which participants can identify long-range solutions that ensure a reliable water supply for local governments, businesses, and purveyors.
Attendees will also hear from experts and participate in discussions on water supply, affordability, efficiency, housing, and an update on the Delta Conveyance project.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 222 North Vineyard Avenue in Ontario.
For more information, visit https://www.biabuild.com/water-conference
