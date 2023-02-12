Spectrum presented the Eagel Ministry’s Reaching the Unreachables with a $1,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant to support families in need with food and supplies. Pictured (L-R): Sandra Cuellar, Spectrum, State Government Affairs Director; Mayor of Fontana Acquanetta Warren; Ralph Herrera, Eagel Ministry Director; Pam Collazo, Spectrum, Senior Manager of Communications; and Rainier Cordova, Spectrum, Residential Connectivity Sales Specialist.