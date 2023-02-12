Spectrum recently announced a donation of $1,000 to the Eagel Ministry’s Reaching the Unreachables through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The Eagel Ministry’s Reaching the Unreachables is a food bank located in the Inland Empire and has been serving the needs of the community for the past five years.
The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to the Eagel Ministry’s Reaching the Unreachables at their drive-thru food distribution in Fontana on Feb. 4 alongside Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. The funding will provide additional food for families in need as well as securing additional food sources.
“We are aiding our community in dealing with food insecurities and feel honored to receive this grant from Spectrum,” said Ralph Herrera, director of Eagel Ministry. “This grant will allow us to continue our mission to reach those in need and we are grateful for the support from volunteers, businesses, most especially, Spectrum.”
Spectrum Residential Connectivity Sales Specialist Rainier Cordova nominated Eagel Ministry’s Reaching the Unreachables for the grant.
“I am grateful to be working at Spectrum, a company that cares about their employees and also helps the communities we serve by giving grants to those in need,” said Cordova. “I’ve been volunteering and advocating for Eagel Ministry the past couple of years. This funding will be appreciated by the people who need help in Fontana and the surrounding areas.”
