A new restaurant, Chop Teriyaki, opened earlier this year on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
Chop Terikayi is known for its “Chop Bowl,” which includes teriyaki chicken, white rice, and veggies.
“When people try it, they like it,” said Francisco Cruz, the owner.
Cruz and his family members also own a location in Covina and Pico Rivera and are excited to expand to Fontana.
Chop Teriyaki is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 8137 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 320-8350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.