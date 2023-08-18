Ruth Gil Alderete owns a Farmers Insurance agency in the Fontana Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
Alderete has operated the agency at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite L for the past four years.
She said the agency can provide insurance for all of a person’s auto, home, life, commercial, and Medicare needs. Persons can stop by for a free, no-obligation quote.
For information, call (909) 587-2000.
