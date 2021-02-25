The Fontana Kiwanis Club is very proud of the work we do in our community, and we are looking for new members to help us expand our reach.
In the past year, we have awarded $6,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors, contributed to food distributions, veterans events, individuals in need and more.
We proudly contribute food and books to students, and were able to provide gift cards for holiday meals for approximately 30 families in need.
We are saddened to announce the passing of our past president and long-time member, Gloria Echandi.
By a unanimous vote, the board has approved creating the Gloria Echandi Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a student at Fontana High School each year to keep the memory of Gloria alive. She was very involved with the youth and the scholarship program throughout the years.
If you are looking for a way to give back to the community, or a place for fellowship and networking, please visit our club. We are currently meeting via Zoom on Tuesdays at noon. We hope to resume in- person meetings as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.
For more information, call club President Jason Zara at (760) 970-9338 or email jasonazara@gmail.com
