The Fontana Police Officers’ Association (POA) is a non-profit organization made up of all police officers, corporals, and detectives in the Fontana Police Department.
We are classified as a labor union, but we are far more than that.
Our vision is to be an organization which is “Connected with the Community,” an organization which leads by example in building trust through communication, and keeping our city safe, prosperous and growing through collaboration.
Our core values are based on the principles that cities do not exist without commerce and trade and cities prosper when the public is safe.
Our core values are Connection with the Community through:
1. Trust and Communication
2. Collaboration and Partnerships
3. Integrity
4. Pro-action and Innovation, and
5. Caring.
Our mission is to provide the most professional and preeminent police services through recruiting and retaining the best police officers.
We accomplish our mission by helping to ensure the best training, education, working conditions, wages, benefits, pension, safety equipment, and legal defense.
Part of that is outreach to and collaborate with the communities we serve including the social, faith-based, government and business sectors.
As peace officers, we took an oath to guard, protect, and defend the people who live, work, shop and play in our City and we take that oath very seriously.
The results are clear. By working together, Fontana is one of the safest cities in California. Safe communities are more prosperous and better places for all of us.
See fontanapoa on Facebook or our website at fontanapoa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.