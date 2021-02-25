On Jan. 27, 2021, Raymond Gomez started a new trucking company in Fontana called Ibiza Transport.
The reason why Raymond started his new company was to help his community create more jobs during this pandemic as well as to help companies transport their freight.
Ibiza Transport can transport freight in all 48 states. Ibiza can use a flatbed truck, which is a large vehicle with a flat body and no sides or roof around the bed. Typically, these types of trucks are used to transport heavy loads that won't be compromised in bad weather or on rough roads. Their unique bed design is ideal for loads that would be too wide for a truck with an enclosed body.
Another way Ibiza can transport freight is by using a dry van trailer, which is an enclosed box for shipping non-perishable goods. Dry van shipping trailers are one of the most popular trailer types among carriers and shippers, and the ones most commonly seen on the roads. These trailers are fully closed and sealed. Therefore, freight is protected from any external influence. Dry vans don’t have temperature control, so you can only use them for moving non-perishable goods.
Another way that Ibiza can transport freight is by using a refrigerated truck designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures. Refrigerated trucks differ from simple insulated and ventilated vans (commonly used for transporting fruit), neither of which are fitted with a cooling apparatus.
If a company or business needs to have freight transported, Ibiza can assist them. They can call Raymond directly at (909) 734-2448 or they can email him at ibizatransport21@gmail.com. Raymond can give free estimates with no obligation.
