My name is Jeff Gollihar and I am the administrator of Lotus Villa and Memory Care. I grew up here in Fontana, where several members of my family were steel workers, and where several family members and I are alumni from FoHi. I grew up here when there was only one high school and when there were more grape vines and orange trees then there were people. I also remember Lotus Villa because more than 25 years ago my grandfather was a resident at Citrus Villa, now known as Lotus Villa and Memory Care.
The assisted living facility has changed ownership several times over the years and is now under new ownership, KP Healthcare Group Inc. The facility is newly remodeled with private and shared rooms. We have 24/7 supervised care, medication management, and menus developed by the dietary supervisor and dietitian to achieve a proper diet for your loved ones.
Our goal is to keep our residents healthy, happy, and living their best life. We respect your privacy, and we understand the need for assistance. We have several indoor and outdoor seating areas for the residents to enjoy. We are currently a private pay facility. Our prices range from $3,100 for a shared room with minimal assistance to $5,600 for a private memory care resident with total care.
We have three levels of Care. The first is Respite Care; this type of care is needed when the resident only needs care for a week to a month. Usually this occurs when a family member, who is the caregiver, needs time off or needs to go out of town and is unable to care for the resident for a short period of time. This could also occur if the alert and abled body resident needs a short stay or some care while they are recovering from surgery or an illness and are not strong enough to go home alone. Respite rooms are private (or a couple) furnished rooms that come with three meals a day and various levels of assistance as needed.
The next level of care is Assisted Living. This care is for a private room, shared room, or a room for a couple. All rooms have one bathroom per room and are approximately 170 sq ft. Under the assisted living, each resident receives medication management and dietary management, housekeeping and laundry. Care levels vary from mostly independent to full care where a resident is bed ridden. Care could include incontinence care, toileting, transfer assistance, bathing, escorting, assistance in eating, oral hygiene, or dressing and grooming.
Finally, there is Memory Care. This level of care is like Assisted Living Care but for those with some cognitive issues. These residents might be an elopement risk and need our simi-secure wing of the facility. They also might need additional attention due to wandering, pacing or inability to make their own decisions and the need for reminders and encouragement to accomplish daily activities. These residents are grouped together in their own community within the facility and enjoy new friendships.
We are presently COVID-19 free, and staff and residents have recently received COVID vaccinations.
I count it a privilege to have the opportunity to work at Lotus Villa and Memory Care with the outstanding Lotus Villa care staff. We are located behind Citrus Nursing Home across the street from Fontana High School. It would also be my privilege to assist you and your loved ones if we can be of service to you. Also see what some of our family members say about our facility and staff.
----- TESTIMONIALS:
I am thankful every day that we found Lotus Villa and Memory Care for my sister, who is loved and well taken daily by their Staff and Administration
M Martinetti
Lotus Villas has been caring for my grandmother for going on 3 years. My grandmother is suffering from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s and the staff at Lotus have been caring for her with love, dignity, and respect. They have been very accommodating to my family's concerns.
La Tonya
I would like to express my appreciation for the loving care and concern that comes from every staff member I personally interacted with before and after COVID-19 arrived. My mother is safe and secure in the Memory Care Unit of Lotus Villa and she is always happy and eats everything she is served. Thank you for your positive living environment and your commitment to achieve the Gold Standard for Adult Care giving.
Andrew Gibson
In the 3 months our loved one became a resident of Lotus Villa and Memory Care, we have always experienced a very kind, caring, and cooperative atmosphere that is generated by both the administrative and caregiver staff. With that said, I am thankful for their dedicated care, amazing teamwork and support our loved one is receiving.
Family of Mark
My mother has been very well cared for at Lotus Villa during the entire COVID-19 crisis. She has been safe and happy, which has given me peace of mind I could not have had with another facility. The staff is helpful and accommodating at every turn and alert me whenever there is any concern for my mother’s health or well-being. I could not be more pleased with Lotus Villa!
Natalie
I’m so thankful for finding Lotus Villa and Memory Care. My mom has been a resident there for one year and it has become a great place for her to live. One benefit of Lotus Villa is that the staff are the most caring people I have ever met, and I know that my mother is in the safest place she could be, especially during this pandemic. Not only my mom but the staff takes such great care of all the other residents that are there as well. Since we are not able to see are loved ones right now, the staff are doing FaceTime to keep us in contact with them. And I’m so thankful for that.
During this pandemic, I started making masks to keep myself busy and I donated some to Lotus Villa, hoping that it would help just a little. So, if you are looking for a great place to place your loved one, Lotus Villa and Memory Care is a great place to be.
Michelle
