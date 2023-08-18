People who are looking for some authentic Southern cuisine can find it at Louisiana Fried Chicken and Seafood in the Fontana Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
“We offer the best Creole food in Fontana, CA, serving delicious meals with tantalizing flavors that are certain to satisfy your taste buds,” said Chef Roc.
The restaurant specializes in seafood, and the most popular options include crab cakes, fresh fish, oysters, shrimp, and po-boy sandwiches.
The eatery also serves fried chicken that is crispy, crunchy, and juicy, Chef Roc said.
Louisiana Fried Chicken and Seafood is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 16951 Foothill Boulevard, Suite B. For more information, call (909) 275-3360 or visit https://www.louisianafriedchickenandseafood.com/
