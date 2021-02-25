The beginning of My NY Pizza began with a small dream of a stay-at-home mom, Betty Reyes, who had a passion for cooking. She was creating some of the best dishes for all of those closest to her and even larger venues when she began a small catering business with the help of her brother, Jesus Reyes.
Opening a restaurant for her was something that her husband, Jose Torres, had always promised to give her.
My NY Pizza landed in the family’s lap in the midst of one of the hardest times for many Americans, the Great Recession of 2007-2019. During this time period, Jose Torres, one of the plenty, lost his job of 10 years. With two children at home and a stay-at-home mom, times were beyond harsh. Turning to every small job or opportunity in order to make ends meet, the point of reaching financial stability was looking never ending.
One day when the family was looking for a bite to eat, they happened to stumble upon a small pizzeria called My Giant NY Pizza in Fontana. This place served some of the best pizza they have had in a very long time.
Wondering about the cost of opening a similar small restaurant, Jose and Betty got to talking with the owner. During this conversation, they learned that this small place was days away from closing their doors and they were offered the opportunity to purchase it.
After coming home from the pizzeria, Betty and Jose simply could not get that pizzeria out of their heads. Wrestling with the challenge of owning a failing business, having no income, they decided that this was an opportunity to work for themselves.
Being thrown into a restaurant with no experience, Betty and Jose were able to transform My Giant NY Pizza into what is today -- just My NY Pizza, a flourishing business that has managed to be around for 10 years. The accomplishment has not been easy; working long hours with only two employees and no sales was extremely stressful. However, with faith, hard work and perseverance, they were able to get to build what My NY Pizza is today -- New York Style Sports Pizzeria.
Looking back at the last 10 years, building the business was an immense sacrifice for their family and their two small children. However, Betty and Jose knew that Betty’s passion for cooking and Jose’s business experience would allow them to overcome all obstacles. Today, they are grateful for the family that supported them, the loyalty of their customers, and the community that continues to support them.
With faith and community service at the core of their business, My NY Pizza gives back 30 percent for fundraisers, provides free pizza to teachers of the month and donates turkeys and/or pizzas during the Thanksgiving holiday.
They hope to serve you soon with their famous GIANT 14” NY Slice -- their personal pizza. Order online at MYNYPIZZA.COM, call them at (909) 427-1869, or visit them at 15034 Foothill Boulevard, Suite B, Fontana, 92335.
