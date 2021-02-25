During this pandemic, junk hauling and demolitions still need to be done in the Inland Empire. So Cesar Quintero decided to start his own business, Junk Pals, in January 2021.
Cesar started this company with a vision to help seniors, veterans, companies and the public haul away their trash or help with any demolishing job.
Junk Pals has reasonable prices for everyone, but seniors and veterans can get an extra discount.
No job is to small for this family owned and operated demolition and hauling business. The company offers its services in Fontana, Riverside, San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Corona, and Norco.
Junk Pals provides the following services:
• Carpet removal
• Construction clean up
• Appliance removal
• Estate and shed removal
• Demolition
And much more!
Cesar is married to his wife Jody and they have three children. Cesar prides himself by being a family man -- a hardworking husband and father. He is responsible with work and business ethics.
If you need any demolition or junk hauling in the Inland Empire, do not hesitate to call Junk Pals at (951) 966-9373 or email them at junkpals@yahoo.com. They give free estimates with no pressure and no obligation.
Junk Pals takes American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard. Anybody can find out more about them in Yelp, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.