Options For Youth, a free public charter school, has two locations in Fontana, one at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Unit A6, and the other at 17216 Slover Avenue, Suite L-102.
Principal Brock Champion said the school has much to offer for students.
“This charter school operates uniquely as a Workforce school, creating an environment for students to pick a specific career path right at the time of enrollment. Not only does it provide theoretical knowledge but also presents students with valuable internship opportunities and real-world job exposure in their chosen field,” Champion said.
Travel and cultural exposure is at the heart of Options For Youth's philosophy, with the institution offering free field trips across the globe, Champion said.
“This year, students will embark on immersive journeys, ranging from a World War II tour and an exploration of Italy, to a So Cal College Tour, a voyage to Washington D.C., a forensic investigation course in CSI Las Vegas, and a momentous Vikings Tour,” Champion said.
He said that in addition to academics, Options For Youth also provides athletic opportunities. Sports enthusiasts can choose to participate in diverse games such as basketball, flag football, volleyball, soccer, and softball.
“What excites us most about Options For Youth is its dual enrollment program,” Champion said. “This ambitious program allows students to simultaneously earn college credits while in high school. It offers the potential to walk the graduation stage not just with a high school diploma but also an AA degree, providing them with an enviable head-start even before stepping into the vast world of higher education.”
For more information, visit https://ofy.org.
