It’s time to celebrate! Through many trials and triumphs, Resurrection Academy is preparing to celebrate its 60th milestone year of service to their community.
Resurrection Academy is a preschool through eighth grade Catholic school located at 17434 Miller Avenue, Fontana, CA. It is a ministry of St. John XXIII Catholic Community, Inc.
Resurrection Academy opened its doors in 1961, a four-room building staffed by the Daughters of Divine Charity, founded and served by the Congregation of Resurrection priests. Through the years, we experienced periods of both growth and decline, always striving to fulfill our mission. In 1964, a second structure was added to meet the needs of an increased enrollment. Additional grades were added each year until finally in 1966, our eighth grade was established. Then, in 1980, grades 7 and 8 were discontinued due to low enrollment. Five years later, a need for a preschool program became apparent and so our preschool was opened and became an integral part of the school program.
In 1994, a middle school building was erected to house grades six through eight. In 2003, through capital improvement grants of $50,000 from the Children and Families Commission of San Bernardino, $20,000 from San Manuel Band of Indians, and other monetary contributions from Resurrection Catholic Church, our preschool was expanded to accommodate 30 children. In the 2005-2006 school year, portables were used to expand our growing preschool to 45 students. In the 2006-2007 school year, portable classrooms were added for use as computer and science labs.
In 2015, the John and Dorothy Shea Foundation gifted our school with an extensive refurbishment of the interior and exterior of all the classrooms and offices. In 2017, through many years of fundraisers, the school was able to install a much-needed lunch shade area for the elementary and middle schools.
Since opening its doors, Resurrection Academy was served by religious nuns. However, in June of 1995, we bade farewell to Sr. Eleanor Cyr and Sr. Joan Holland, principal and vice-principal respectively, the last of the religious sisters that served our school.
Presently, Resurrection Academy is served by all lay teachers and staff. The laity of Resurrection Academy has adopted the charisms of our founders: the Congregation of Resurrection priests and the Congregation of the Daughters of Divine Charity. The Congregation of Resurrection Priests was founded on the charism of giving witness to the Paschal Mystery. They call others, especially youth and family, to communities to the Risen Christ in which faith, hope, and love radiate as a sign of union with Christ and his mother Mary in the church. The Congregation of the Daughters of Divine Charity was founded on the charism of Christian Faith. This vision grew into helping women in large cities, schools, and small country classrooms. With their strong living faith and prayer, they live their vows in simplicity and in joyous service to the people of God. This experience of God’s love enables them to bring justice, peace, and joy to those they serve through their apostolate of prayer, perseverance in suffering, active participation in the local church, fidelity, and obedience to the Universal Church. Resurrection Academy lives this charism through its focus on service to others within our community, across the country, and even other nations.
Throughout the years, our enrollment has experienced its share of ups and downs due to numerous reasons such as changing demographics, economic downturn, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the disruptions and challenges, Resurrection Academy has remained steadfast as a beacon of hope to the children and families that it serves.
Resurrection Academy provides and delivers a full, well-rounded program for our students.
Despite the onsite school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to deliver our program virtually, providing education, stability, and religious experience to our students.
Now we are pleased to announce that on-campus instruction is officially returning on March 1.
It is a blessing and an asset to be a parish school of St. John XXIII Catholic Community of Rialto and Fontana. Our pastor, Fr. Cletus Imo, and two associate priests minister to the school by celebrating weekly virtual and outdoor Masses, Holy Day of Obligation Masses, hearing of confessions, administering the sacraments of Reconciliation and First Communion, presiding over special religious celebrations, visiting classrooms, and giving retreats to parents, staff, and students.
Resurrection Academy is grateful to all the religious nuns and priests who have served in our school and parish community through the years. It is through their commitment, dedication, and hard work that our school is in existence today. Furthermore, we give thanks to those who have given their time, talent and treasures when the school was in critical need of financial assistance and building refurbishments. We are appreciative of all who, in some way or the other, fought hard to keep the school growing and thriving as it continues to serve our diverse school community.
As Resurrection Academy celebrates 60 years of providing quality Catholic education in August 2021, we look back at our many blessings and move forward to answer the call of service in the Catholic education of the young. Resurrection Academy is a testament to those who came before us and we step to the future trusting in God’s divine grace and providence.
Today, Resurrection Academy has an enrollment of 110 students and continues to pride itself on graduating students who are Lifelong Learners, Creative Critical Thinkers, Effective Communicators, and Responsible Catholic Christian Citizens.
-- Mrs. Madeleine Thomas, Principal
