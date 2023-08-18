Sushi Miguel’s Style has been a popular restaurant for many years in the Fontana Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
The eatery offers sushi, noodles, teriyaki and other Japanese cuisine.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
Sushi Miguel’s Style is located at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite H. For more information, call (909) 428-6679.
