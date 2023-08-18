Oscar Luna runs an income tax service in the Fontana Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
Luna, who has 22 years of experience as the “Tax Doctor,” said he wants to prescribe the right remedy for people’s tax issues.
He is an expert in handling both personal and corporate taxes (short form and long form).
Year-round service is provided.
Luna’s business is located at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite D. His phone number is (909) 829-6300 and his email address is taxdoctorfontana@gmail.com.
