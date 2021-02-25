For the past 42 years, the Classified Staff and Hourly Employees of Fontana Unified School District have been represented by the United Steelworkers Local 8599.
We were organized by the Steelworkers and carry the long-standing tradition that Fontana is still a Steelworker town.
You will see Steelworkers at Kaiser Permanente, at Gerdou Steel, AMR Ambulance and of course at the Fontana Unified School District.
The Classified Staff and Hourly Employees are comprised of the essential front-line workers that have been working throughout the pandemic to provide goods and services to our families in the community.
Each classification is represented in our logo:
• We are the Food Service workers that distribute weekly.
• We are the Instructional Support Team that has been instrumental in helping teachers and parents with virtual learning.
• We are the Technology specialists that took a three-year project of one-to-one devices for the students and had it up and running within three months.
• We are the District Security Officers that ensure the safety of our campuses.
• We are the Warehouse, Mail Carriers, Maintenance and Operations Departments that ensure that our buildings and ground are properly maintained, the Mail Carriers and Warehouse workers that deliver and distribute PPE and other goods throughout the District.
• We are the Print Shop that processes packets for distance learning.
• We are the Comprehensive Health Department that cares for your sick children when they are at school as well as administer COVID testing weekly to Staff and Students.
• We are the Library Specialists that make sure your students have the textbooks necessary for each class.
• We are the Transportation Department that gets your students to school on time and during the pandemic have delivered meals to families unable to go to the food distribution days, and keeps our buses and other vehicles in top running form.
• We are the Clerical staff that keeps accurate records of your children from their start of school to their graduation.
• We are the Custodial staff that keeps our campuses clean and sanitized on an as-needed basis.
As a Steelworker, you would think we all work in a steel mill. However, the product that we help make are graduating students.
We have a 12-year conveyer belt of product going through our factory. We are instrumental in the development of our community students. We are mostly behind the scenes; the District couldn’t be as successful as it is without its Steelworkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.