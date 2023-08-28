For the past 44 years, the classified staff and hourly employees of Fontana Unified School District have been represented by the United Steelworkers Local 8599, which has an office in the Fontana Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
“We were organized by the steelworkers and carry the long-standing tradition that Fontana is still a steelworker town,” said Dawn Dooley, the USW Local 8599 president. “We are mostly behind the scenes; the district couldn’t be as successful as it is without its steelworkers.”
Local 8599 represents the classified staff, classified substitutes, center monitors, child care providers, and college tutors of the FUSD.
The USW office is located at 16981 Foothill Boulevard.
For more information, call (909) 823-6755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.