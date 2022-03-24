Foothill Builders Mart (True Value) will be holding a Spring Celebration on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local residents are invited to attend the event and enjoy food, drinks, desserts, games, and an Easter egg hunt.
There will be more than 40 vendor booths.
Prize drawings will be held, and a winner will be selected every hour. The grand prize is an Ooni pizza oven that can cook a pizza in 60 seconds, and the second prize is a 90-minute customized massage at Salt Oasis and two salt therapy sessions.
Foothill Builders Mart is located at 15825 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
For more information, call (909) 829-2929.
