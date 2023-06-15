Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon open its new store in Rialto to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.
The new store will be located at 1524 S. Riverside Avenue and will open on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m.
The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 103 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area.
A virtual management hiring event will take place on Wednesday, July 12. Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/ and reference Store 450 to apply online. If contacted, additional information will be provided.
Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Fontana, located at 10543 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.
Employment opportunities include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator, and scan coordinator.
To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers.
