St. Bernardine Medical Center has been honored with the Patriotic Employer Award from the Secretary of Defense.
Dana Molina, the SBMC security director, and her team were nominated for the award by SBMC security guard Eladio Iglesias.
Iglesias was hired through the Work for Warriors program, designed to place active National Guard reservists.
In January, Iglesias was deployed to Washington D.C. to support the presidential inauguration (he was one of the guardsmen housed in the parking structure) and stayed nearly three months. While he was away from home, Molina checked in with his family and supported their needs.
Molina and the SBMC also regularly perform Honor Walks for military veterans who pass at the hospital, draping the veterans as they are transported from the hospital while Taps plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.