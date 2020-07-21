Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that after some back and forth last week, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and other personal care services are now allowed to operate outdoors in San Bernardino County under specific guidance issued by the state on July 20.
The new guidance also applies to esthetic, skin care, cosmetology and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings.
Electrology, tattooing and piercing services may not be provided in outdoor settings because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely.
Last week, the state announced it was limiting these services to the outdoors in counties on the state monitoring list, including San Bernardino County. Later in the week, the state announced outdoor service would not be allowed due to existing California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology regulations. That changed on July 20.
Now, California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology regulations along with those of Cal/OSHA still apply, but hair salons and barbershops may operate outdoors in monitoring list counties if the following guidance is followed:
• Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed, allowing sufficient outdoor air movement.
• Salons and barbershops should not perform a service that would require a customer to have to enter the establishment.
• Ensure any outdoor shade or outdoor working area has the same ventilation and airflow as the outdoors. Outdoor shaded areas can be configured to block wind but cannot be enclosed or partially enclosed on more than one side in a way that otherwise restricts normal airflow.
• Rewiring and the use of electrical extension cords can increase the likelihood of electrical hazards, including fire and electrocution. Ensure that outdoor operations comply with Cal/OSHA and all code requirements.
• Ensure there are no tripping hazards from cords or other equipment in outdoor work areas.
• Use skin protection when not under shade.
• Stop operations, move away from electrical wiring and equipment, and seek indoor shelter if there is lightning within six miles of your location.
Business owners should refer to the official new guidance for hair salons and barbershops and personal care services. More information can be found on the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology website.
