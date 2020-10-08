The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Mary Powers of Fontana are teaming up with Fontana Fire Station 71 to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.
State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2500 fire departments across the country, including the Fontana Fire Department. Each toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10, 2020), including brochures, magnets, posters and more. The Fire Department will be sharing these resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” focuses on cooking fire safety.
Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half -- 49 percent -- happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said Powers. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”
Other key messages connected with this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include:
• Keep anything that can catch fire -- oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains -- at least three feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit fpw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.