The State Controller's Office has identified several areas in which the West Valley Water District (WVWD) did not adhere to proper standards during the period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018.
The state report made clear that the district, which was constantly embroiled in controversy during that two-year period, needed to make substantial changes.
The state's findings included:
• District officials overrode established process for hiring and promoting employees.
• A costly board meeting was held outside of district boundaries.
• The WVWD paid directors' questionable compensation for meetings.
• The district incurred expenditures that are excessive and questionable, and lacked proper approval.
• The district’s credit card practices were highly susceptible to fraud, waste, and abuse.
• District officials failed to comply with contracting requirements and purchasing procedures.
• Employees might not have been paid correctly because of inaccurate timesheets and excessive paid holidays
• High turnover and lack of consistent leadership hindered operational stability.
• The district’s directors did not complete required ethics training.
Channing Hawkins, the district's board president, said the WVWD has taken steps to address all of these concerns.
“Our future is certainly much brighter, but there is still so much more to do," Hawkins said. "This report represents a very dark time for the Water District, but I’ve heard our community loud and clear and that is why we’re making significant improvements."
He said that starting in 2019, the WVWD has increased accountability and transparency for ratepayers.
Chief Financial Officer Rickey S. Manbahal added: “Our Water District has seen its turning point to ensuring financial responsibility and accountability. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure ratepayer funds are invested responsibly. As directed by the board, I will hold our board, management and staff accountable for their actions because it’s what our ratepayers deserve.”
