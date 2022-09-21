San Bernardino County announced that the 2022 State of the County and Regional Business Summit will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a performance by “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham.
Each year the event attracts 1,000 business, government, and community leaders to hear more on what is driving economic growth across the county.
Hosted by Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, the State of the County will feature presentations on each district from the Board of Supervisors covering unique county initiatives and programs in their region. This year, each supervisor will also introduce a business champion from their respective district that is making a difference in the county’s growth and leadership.
This year’s event theme is “Vision Forward,” and will include forward-looking commentary on industry trends impacting the county from business leaders such as Randall Lewis of Lewis Group of Companies and Kim Snyder of Prologis.
“I am thrilled to once again host our State of the County event. There is no better event in our region to celebrate what makes San Bernardino County such an exceptional choice for business growth and quality of life for our residents. Across the county, we are seeing population and job growth that is making a difference. This event will share what this means now and for the future,” Hagman said.
The event will close with a live performance by Beckham, a BMG Nashville recording artist and San Bernardino County native who performed at State of the County last year.
Registration for State of the County 2022 will begin at 4:30 p.m. The main event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by opportunities for business networking. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way in Ontario. Tickets are $60. Registration is now open at www.SelectSBCounty.com.
