The San Bernardino County State of the County and Regional Business Summit event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center in Ontario.
The event will include a summary of programs and initiatives championed by the county’s Board of Supervisors this past year as well as highlight leading business success stories encouraging greater business investment and job creation throughout the region.
The event will close with a live performance by this year’s “American Idol” winner, BMG Nashville recording artist, and San Bernardino County native Chayce Beckham.
In addition to the live on-stage presentations and performances, the event will include pre-and post-networking to encourage more business development for attendees.
Registration and networking will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the program will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
For more information, visit https://www.selectsbcounty.com.
