California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently issued an alert highlighting the California Mortgage Relief Program, a relief program that uses $1 billion in federal Homeowner Assistance Funds to provide financial assistance to low to moderate income homeowners who are behind on their housing payments due to the impact of COVID-19.
The program will cover past due mortgage payments or reverse mortgage arrearages in full as a one-time grant, which will be submitted as a direct payment to the homeowners’ lender or mortgage servicer.
The program is free, and the funds received by approved applicants do not need to be repaid.
“What makes the California Mortgage Relief Program so unique, is that the financial assistance provided through this program is completely free and does not need to be paid back. This is an important opportunity for struggling homeowners to receive federal grants of up to $80,000 per household that will help them get caught up on their housing payments,” said Bonta. “It is crucial that homeowners check to see if they qualify for this free financial assistance, and apply as soon as possible so that they can get the help that they need to keep their home.”
“The California Mortgage Relief Program gives qualified homeowners who were most impacted by the pandemic a chance to regain their footing financially," said Rebecca Franklin, president of CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation. "The program is open to homeowners, even if they have already received government COVID-19 assistance.”
----- ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
The program is open to all eligible Californians who have experienced pandemic-related hardships and have fallen behind on their housing payments.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Have a household income at or below 100 percent of their county’s Area Median Income;
• Missed at least two mortgage payments prior to Dec. 27, 2021;
• Own a single-family home, condo or permanently affixed manufactured home;
• Faced a pandemic-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; and
• Meet one of the following:
— Receiving public assistance;
— Severely housing burdened (costs for your mortgage, property taxes and other housing expenses are more than 40 percent of your income); or
— Have no alternative mortgage workout options (loan modifications) through your mortgage servicer.
Persons can find more information regarding eligibility at camortgagerelief.org/who-is-eligible.
----- HOW TO APPLY
The California Mortgage Relief Program is now accepting applications through its online portal at CaMortgageRelief.org. The application is available in six languages.
While there is no strict application deadline, homeowners are encouraged to apply for funding as soon as possible. The sooner persons submit an application, the sooner it can be reviewed, and — if the application is approved — the sooner applicants will likely receive funds.
The California Mortgage Relief Program will remain open until all funds have been allocated, with an end date projected in 2025. The funds provided by this program will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
