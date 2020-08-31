Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer are inviting the public to participate in the Virtual Believe Walk on Sunday, Oct. 4 to support programs and services at local cancer fighting organizations.
Race organizers said the health and well-being of the community is a top priority, and out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the annual fundraising walk, which had taken place in-person in downtown Redlands for the previous 12 years, has shifted to virtual this year.
“The way we gather for the Believe Walk may look and feel different this year but our mission remains the same, to care for cancer patients in our community. We are committed to raising critical funds that support programs and services at local cancer-fighting organizations in the Inland Empire. Cancer doesn't take a break, neither will we,” said Nancy Negrette, the chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities.
A live virtual kick-off event will be livestreamed on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. on Facebook @believewalk and BelieveIE.com. The program will include entertainment, drawing prizes, survivor stories, and announcements of contest winners and top fundraising teams/fundraisers.
Believe Walk proceeds will benefit cancer centers, programs and support services for cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the Inland Empire.
Interested persons can register or donate at BelieveIE.com or text BELIEVE to 71777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.