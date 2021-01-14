Stater Bros. Charities raised more than $435,000 to address food insecurity in the communities that the company serves, Stater Bros. announced on Jan. 14.
Funds will provide up to 3.9 million meals to individuals and families in need throughout Southern California. Several Stater Bros. stores are located in Fontana.
During the months of November and December, the company's customers and employees contributed in-store by donating loose change in the coin canisters or adding a $5 donation card during checkout; and online by scanning a QR code or sending a text to give.
“These funds come at a critical time as we head into the new year and our neighbors continue to struggle through the pandemic and economic downturn,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our valued customers and employees during these challenging times. Their support ensures food gets into the hands who need it most."
All funds raised throughout the campaign will stay local, with a large portion benefitting regional food banks (including Feeding America of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties) and the remaining distributed among smaller food pantries, shelters, community kitchens, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.