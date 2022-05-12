Stater Bros. Markets recently donated 20,000 pounds of fresh apples to Feeding America Riverside / San Bernardino (FARSB) as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.
The donation ensures that local food banks will be well-equipped to provide nutritious fresh fruit to the underserved in communities throughout the Inland Empire.
“No one should ever go hungry, and everyone should have access to a balanced and nutritious diet with fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities.
The goal of FirstFruits is to help feed the underserved and bring attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 11.8 percent of all U.S. households are considered food insecure.
“Fresh fruits and vegetables are a luxury to many. It’s an honor to help our retail partners like Stater Bros. in providing fresh, nutritious apples to their communities,” said Aimee Bach, business development manager at FirstFruits Marketing. “We thank Stater Bros. for their continued partnership with the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.