Stater Bros. Markets will celebrate 85 years of serving Southern California communities, and in honor of this milestone, all Stater Bros. Markets locations will host in-store anniversary giveaways on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.
During the weekend celebration, all 170 locations will randomly be giving away $25 gift cards every hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Also, customers will receive 10 percent off Stater Bros.’ family of brand products when they enter their Digital Deals ID at checkout.
Additionally, prizes will be given away every Monday in the month of August through Instagram.
"We are so grateful to celebrate 85 years serving Southern California communities. This celebration is just a small way to thank our loyal customers for their continued support," said Pete Van Helden, CEO. “We look forward to being an integral part of our communities and providing an exceptional shopping experience for generations to come."
There are several Stater Bros. locations in Fontana.
Since opening its first store in Yucaipa on Aug. 17, 1936, the company has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately-owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. Today, Stater Bros. operates 170 supermarkets in seven counties throughout the area with about 18,000 employees and annual sales of over $4 billion.
For more information, visit staterbros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.