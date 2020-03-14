Effective Sunday, March 15, all 169 Stater Bros. Markets locations will temporarily modify their operating hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the company announced on March 14.
These new hours will be effective until further notice and are due to the unique circumstances that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created nationwide, the company said.
The reduced hours allow the company sufficient time to thoroughly clean its stores, restock merchandise and ensure a safe and healthy shopping experience for its customers and employees.
“To ensure product availability for all of its customers, there are limits on high demand items,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “The Company is working around the clock to get product to our stores as quickly as it becomes available. Be assured that all of our merchandise is being sold at its everyday price. For nearly 84 years, we’ve worked hard ensure the needs of our local communities are met, and as long as the shopping experience remains safe, our stores will remain open. We’re in this together to keep our community safe."
Van Helden said Stater Bros. Markets is taking additional preventive measures to protect the health and safety of its employees. The company has increased its daily cleaning routine by spending more time disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like check stands, drinking fountains, door handles, shopping carts, payment keypads, and restrooms. This guidance is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
Several Stater Bros. stores are located in Fontana.
